Last Chance To Save On School Supplies; Party For The Pups

On the agenda this weekend in Ann-Ventures? A lot!

-Suncoast Animal League Gala is Saturday at Innisbrook Resort, and ticket sales have closed. But the online auction is open to find some great items and contribute to the continues success of the shelter. Here’s where you can register, make a contribution and learn more about becoming a foster or to adopt.

Ann-Ventures Suncoast Animal League Gala (Julianne)

-St. Pete Bacon and BBQ Festival takes over Vinoy Park Saturday and Sunday with good food, live music and plenty of fun. Tickets are $15-$25, 12 and younger free. Need to know more? Here you go!

-Back to School tax free shopping will end Sunday. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

Back-to-school clothes shopping (KIRO 7 News)

-Celebrating the life of Dr Martin Luther King takes place all over Tampa Bay this weekend. Monday, the parade is Petersburg, the parade will kick off at 11 am along First Avenue South and will end at Tropicana Field. That’s where the MLK Family Fun Day festival takes place. Tampa’s parade will include bands from Florida A&M University, Bethune-Cookman University and Edward Waters University. They start at Cuscaden Park on 15th St. at noon and wraps up at Middleton High School, on N. 22nd St., Tampa.

-The Florida Orchestra will serve up a little sci-fi this weekend with performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Mahaffey. The “Sci-Fi Spectacular” will feature the music of Star Wars, Star Trek, The Mandalorian, Interstellar and more. Here’s where to get those coveted tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s performances.

A Walk In The Park Rainbow Springs State Park, Dunellon - a treasured piece of old Florida where the waterfalls a something very special

-Florida State Park Annual Passes. Save 50% on an annual pass, but it wraps up Saturday. I stopped at the Nature Center on Honeymoon Island to get mine, and there were plenty of friends of the parks in line. Don’t wait! Click here for what you need to know.

The weather may be a little questionable, so wherever you’re headed have the Dove App on all your devices and weather alerts activated. Take care of that here.

Empty

©2024 Cox Media Group