Kristin Chenoweth marries longtime boyfriend Josh Bryant in Texas wedding

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant have tied the knot.

The Tony Award-winning actress and singer married her longtime boyfriend in a wedding ceremony in Dallas over the weekend.

"I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life," Chenoweth told People, which shared the first exclusive photos from the couple's wedding ceremony.

"I was never going to get married," the 55-year-old continued. "I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed."

Chenoweth and 41-year-old Bryant, a musician, first met at a wedding in 2016 but didn't start dating until 2018, after they saw each other at another wedding and reconnected. They got engaged in October 2021.

Chenoweth wore a custom gown from designer Pamella Roland for her wedding.

The couple also told People about the unique details they incorporated into their ceremony, like making their dog Thunder their ring bearer -- the pup made her entrance to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" -- and how they included a Wicked-inspired drink in their cocktail hour, following the ceremony.

On their connection and falling in love, Chenoweth told the publication, "I guess it was the right time. God knew what he was doing with that."

"Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous," she continued. "I'm never going to do that in my life, ever. But he's made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age."

