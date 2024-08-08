KJ Apa on learning to ride a motorcycle for his “soul project,” 'One Fast Move'

KJ Apa fans, start your engines.

His new film, One Fast Move, races onto Prime Video on Thursday. Apa plays Wes, a down-on-his-luck thrill seeker who reaches out to his estranged father for help becoming a professional motorcycle racer. The actor told ABC Audio he learned how to ride for the film, with some help from director Kelly Blatz.

“I was very unfamiliar with how to ride a motorcycle, about all that world. I actually learned on Kelly's bike. He gave it to me for the movie, and I learned how to ride for the movie,” Apa said.

What started as preparation for a role turned into a real-life passion.

“I made sure I rode every day for about two years leading up to the movie because I knew it was going to require a lot of getting to know the bike,” Apa said. “I'm obsessed with it now. I love motorcycles now.”

Not only does Apa star in One Fast Move, this also marks the first time he has executive produced a project.

"It was a lot of fun doing that just because I felt very close to the project at such an early time of it being developed,” Apa said. “I felt very close to it. In terms of work ... this is a job that I feel most connected to. It's one of those soul projects. ... It just fit my soul, you know?”

He credits that soul connection to having two years to develop the story and character alongside Blatz.

“His mentorship in my life has been one of those kind of divine things that happen in life that I don't think, you know, you don't get too often,” Apa said.

