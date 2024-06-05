Kelsey Grammer's daughter Greer joining dad in 'Frasier' reboot, and more

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer's real-life daughter Greer Grammer will be joining the cast for the reboot's upcoming second season on Paramount+, according to Variety. The Awkward actress will play Alice, the daughter of Roz, Peri Gilpin's character from the original series. Alice "moves to Providence to study architecture" and is "eager to catch up with Frasier's son, Freddy — played by Jack Cutmore-Scott — and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have." Variety also reports Community star Yvette Nicole Brown will guest star in season 2 as Monica, the sibling rival of Toks Olagundoye's character, Olivia. Production on season 2 is underway, but a premiere date has yet to be announced ...

Deadline reports Saturday Night Live vets Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg have been tapped to star alongside Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses, Jay Roach's reimagining of the 1989 film The War of the Roses. The dark comedy centers on Theo and Ivy — played respectively by Cumberbatch and Colman — a seemingly successful couple that sees "the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that's ignited when Theo's professional dreams come crashing down." Ncuti Gatwa, Sunita Mani, Zoë Chao, Jamie Demetriou and Belinda Bromilow also star. The War of the Roses, directed by Danny DeVito and starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, grossed $160 million worldwide ...

Billions and The Holdovers actor Paul Giamatti has inked a deal to star in a Hostel TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the trade, the series, which is in development and has yet to find a platform, is described by producers as an "elevated thriller" that's also a "modern adaptation" and "reinvention" of the horror franchise that launched in 2006 and spawned two sequels ...

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page will narrate and executive produce the feature-length documentary Second Nature, which examines myths about sexuality and gender in the animal world, according to Deadline. "Homosexual behavior in nature is one of the best kept secrets. It's absolutely everywhere," one of the film's scientific experts notes in the teaser for the film. "Dolphins have homosexual sex all the time. Penguins pair bond with members of the same sex too. ... Many waterfowl are very gay" ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.