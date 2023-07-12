Keep These On The Calendar

Face it, I love the holidays because we get to do good things together, and here’s just a few.

TAMPA YMCA TURKEY GOBBLE

This is our 9th Annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble to benefit LIVESTRONG at the YMCA. The cause is simple; to give hope and help those affected by cancer. Registration is already underway, and it’s a great idea to do that right now. For an extra $10 donation, you can get a long-sleeved race shirt! There will only be 350, so don’t procrastinate. Also, to help raise funds for they LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program, there will still be the individual and team fundraising components and this year will recognize the top individual fundraiser and the top fundraising team. There’s your motivation!

Ann-Ventures YMCA Turkey Gobble

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

I’m also ready to work very hard to add more smiles for the kids at St Joseph Children’s Hospital with Christmas in July. Before you go to work, drop by and say hello to me. I’ll be live starting at 5:30 am to accept your donations through 1 pm. Our thanks to the the Steinbrenner Family Foundation for their support this year, and remember that donations are being accepted right now just by clicking here or opening up the Dove app @1055thedove.

Christmas in July

Now, for those of you plagued by mosquitoes around the house, Hillsborough County is offering free mosquito fish. All county residents are eligible, and you can find the upcoming giveaway locations here. Make sure you bring along a photo ID, and it’s first-come, first served. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Ann-Ventures The Hillsborough County Mosquito Ninja Patrol

It’s always shark week when you live here, but at the Florida State Fairgrounds, SharkCon will take over on dry land this weekend. It runs from 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday with a $20 entry fee for adults, $5 for the kids. It includes a 20 foot shark slide and more.

Florida’s Florida’s largest anime convention is at the Tampa Convention Center. Metrocon will be open 11 am to midnight Friday, 9 am to 11 pm Saturday, then 9 am-5:30 pm Sunday. C’mon, who doesn’t want to see an Anime Human Chess Match? Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for kids.

Ice cream cones

I scream, you scream, we all scream for National Ice Cream Day! That’s Sunday, and to celebrate head down to the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival at The St Pete Pier. It’s free and there will be plenty of frosty treats to buy from 11 am to 8 pm.

Boy George & Culture Club

Boy George and Culture Club take the stage at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night. Tickets are still available, with special guests Howard Jones and Berlin.

Paramount Pictures

And need I remind you? The latest installment of the Mission Impossible Series is open, and with a 98% score from Rotten Tomatoes, sure to bring in the very, very big bucks.

Did I leave something out? Just send the info ( and add me to your list) at ann.kelly@cmg.com. Have a great weekend - and hydrate!!

Ann-Ventures









©2023 Cox Media Group