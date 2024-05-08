Keanu Reeves wants to reteam with Sandra Bullock for 'Speed 3'

Reeves and Bullock in 2014 - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

1994's Speed turned Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock into an unlikely action duo, and according to the John Wick series star, they need to get back on the bus.

The pair, who haven't shared the big screen since their 2006 romantic hit The Lake House, caught up on the Speed podcast 50 MPH, where Keanu said of a potential threequel, "We'd freakin' knock it out of the park."

Bullock vowed, "Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?" she joked.

She added of their chemistry, "There's no formula. It just is."

Reeves agreed with his former co-star, adding, "It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there's something that wasn’t done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."

Of course, Reeves backed out of 1997's Speed 2: Cruise Control, which shifted the action from a speeding bus to a slow-moving cruise ship. It became a bomb so big that Bullock told TooFab in 2022, "I'm still embarrassed I was in it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!