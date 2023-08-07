Kate McKinnon's "Weird Barbie" can now be yours

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

For a movie spawned from a doll line, Barbie is, in turn, spawning dolls from the billion dollar-plus grossing movie.

On Mattel's website, you can not only scoop up more traditional looking dolls, like one based on Issa Rae's President Barbie, fans can now get their hands on Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie.

According to the film, McKinnon's character has been put through the ringer by an overaggressive owner with a badly chopped 'do and magic marker lines on her face.

While the Barbie version is arguably more glamorous than McKinnon's presentation onscreen, it still features the magic marker face tats, colorful clothes and her self-described "funky haircut." It's not known, however, if it "smells like basement," like the SNL vet describes herself in the movie.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

