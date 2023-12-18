Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault and harassment, jury acquits him of other charges

Marvel star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment, but acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict Monday.

The verdict came after about five hours of deliberations over portions of three days.

Majors, 34, was charged with assault and aggravated harassment, both misdemeanors, stemming from a March altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York City.

He had pleaded not guilty.

The mixed verdict signals the jury believed Majors recklessly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, but did not intentionally do so; it also suggests the jury did not believe Majors intentionally committed aggravated harassment inside an SUV, but did believe he harassed her outside the vehicle by picking her up off the ground and throwing her back inside.

Majors did not appear to react as the verdict was read. He and his lawyers stood facing the jury as the forewoman announced the verdict on each of the four counts.

The actor is scheduled to be sentenced for the two guilty counts on February 6. He faces up to a year in prison, though that sentence is unlikely for a first-time offender.

The judge also renewed an order of protection that prevents Majors from having any contact with Jabbari.

Majors, who has played the role of Kang in several Marvel films and TV shows, was accused of assaulting Jabbari in the back seat of a for-hire Cadillac Escalade after she grabbed his phone when a message from another woman popped up.

Prosecutors claimed the incident in the SUV left her with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger.

The defense claimed that Jabbari was the aggressor and physically attacked Majors so blatantly that the driver of their car called her "psycho girl" — and that he was left bloodied and ran to a hotel to hide from her.

