John Mulaney announces new stand-up tour, John Mulaney in Concert

Live Nation

By Stephen Iervolino

Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney is following up his latest Netflix special, Baby J, with a new stand-up tour.

John Mulaney in Concert kicks off on November 2 at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, New York, and will have dates in Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, his native Illinois and elsewhere before wrapping up at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on New Year's Eve.

Tickets will go on sale starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, September 27; general sales begin on Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

