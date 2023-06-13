John Amos sets the record straight regarding "elder abuse" accusations

A day after authorities confirmed they're looking into allegations of 83-year-old Good Times star John Amos being the victim of elder abuse, prompted by an Instagram post from his daughter, Shannon, the actor is speaking up.

A rep for the Emmy-nominated star passed along a statement "directly" from Amos, denying the story — and asking people who donated to a GoFundMe, allegedly started for his medical care, to get their money back.

"To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well," Amos' statement to ABC Audio began.

"I am not in ICU nor was I ever fighting for my life. First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations."

He concluded by saying, "My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time."

As reported, the post from his daughter painted quite a different picture. She claimed Amos "was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain" and "his life hanging by a thread."

Shannon also provided a link to the GoFundMe Amos mentioned, saying, "If you would like to provide care and support for my Dad all donations are going to a trust fund that has been set up for him."

She claimed the actor was a "victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation" and that she had notified the authorities.

For their part, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations told ABC Audio it was investigating the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

