Jimmy Kimmel parodies the Kardashians in promo for his late night return

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the October 2 return of his ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was shuttered since May due to the writers strike, with a promo spoofing an argument that ensued during a recent episode of The Kardashians between Kim and Kourtney that's gone viral.

In the mock phone conversation, shared on his Instagram, Jimmy asks Kim if she's happy for his return, to which an incredulous Kim replies, "Why would I not be happy for you?"

"I don't know, you just don't seem that happy for me. Everyone here is really happy," Kimmel says into the phone. "It's been 150 days since we did a show, and I'm happy we're back at the show. But you don't care. You don't even like the show, I guess."

"She's a witch — she's an actual witch," he later tells his sidekick Guillermo.

The real argument, which took place on The Kardashians' season premiere Thursday, September 28, found Kourtney criticizing Kim for being "egotistical" and not being happy for her at her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

The scheduled guests for Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

