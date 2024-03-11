Jimmy Kimmel spills the tea to 'Kelly and Mark' about the Oscar night Trump review and Al Pacino

In a post-Oscars interview that aired on LIVE with Kelly and Mark Monday morning, Jimmy Kimmel revealed his live reading of Donald Trump's negative post about him almost didn't happen.

Toward the end of the broadcast Sunday evening, four-time host Jimmy read a scathing review of his performance from his phone, adding, "See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social?"

"Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still up. Isn't it past your jail time?" he added, drawing laughs from the crowd.

To Kelly and Mark, Jimmy revealed the show's producers told him, "'You have a little bit of time.' I was like, 'I'm reading the Trump tweet [sic],'" he recalled with a laugh.

"They were, 'NO, no don't read that!'" Jimmy insisted, adding, "'Yes, I am!'"

Kimmel also poked fun at Al Pacino's peculiar reading of the night's final award winner for Best Picture.

The Godfather icon talked about the nominated films as he opened the envelope and then peeked inside and said, "And my eyes see Oppenheimer."

"I guess he's never watched an awards show before," Kimmel laughed. "Seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it's supposed to go: 'And the Oscar goes to ...' but not Al, God bless him."

