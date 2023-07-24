Jill Zarin teases celebrity-packed guest list for Hamptons luncheon and more

BRENDA B. PHOTOGRAPHY

By Danielle Long

Jill Zarin's luxury luncheon is back -- and bigger than ever!

The former Real Housewives of New York star is gearing up to host her annual Hamptons Luxury Luncheon which benefits thyroid cancer research -- an homage to her late husband, Bobby Zarin, and his battle with the disease -- and she dished to ABC Audio about all the surprises in store for guests.

Jill teamed up with celebrity event planners Brian Kelly and Sean Koski to throw the bash and they all agree that the key to throwing an amazing party lies in the guest list -- and theirs is star-studded.

Vanderpump Rules' Kristen DouteBachelor in Paradise's Joe AmableSurvivor's Wendell HollandReal Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia BaileyRHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield and The Circle's Joey Sasso are all expected, as well as, Julia HaartKristen TeakmanMargaret JosephsLeeAnn LockenSutton Stracke, stars from Bravo's Summer House and more.

Not only is the guest list stacked, but so are the swag bags and on-site activations, which Jill, Brian and Sean say include an IV bar, in addition to a gifting suite and beauty bar with brands RéVive, Advocare, FabFitFun and Beachwaver, to name a few.

To sum it all up, Jill shares, "Guests who come and support the charity get to meet celebrities and get great gift bags. So really, it's such a win-win that it's hard to believe why people wouldn't want to come."

The event is invite-only but a few tickets are up for auction on Charity Buzz.

Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon, produced by Ticket2Events, is scheduled for Saturday, July 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!