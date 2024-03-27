Jessica Biel to star in, produce thriller series 'The Good Daughter' for Peacock

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Stephen Iervolino

On Wednesday, Peacock announced that Jessica Biel will star in and produce the thriller series The Good Daughter for the streaming service.

Based on Karin Slaughter's book of the same name, Biel will play Charlotte Quinn. She and her sister Samantha "have spent the last twenty-eight years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence."

The tease continues, "When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she's forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all."

Slaughter will write all episodes of the show and co-produce alongside Biel, and veterans of Pieces of Her and Big Little Lies Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver.

Most recently, Biel played infamous ax killer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's true crime limited series Candy. She recently signed onto BATSO, the fact-based mountain climbing drama in which she'll star with Ethan Hawke and Daniel Radcliffe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

