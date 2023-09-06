Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' renewed for Season 3 on Paramount+

With Jeremy Renner bouncing back from his near fatal snowplow accident back in January comes the news that his bruiser of an alter-ego Mike McLusky will return as well: Paramount+ has renewed Renner's drama Mayor of Kingstown for a third season.

The series, created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, centers on the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

The second season of the acclaimed drama is one of the top performing original dramas on the streaming service overall — third, in fact, behind hitmaker Sheridan's own 1923 and Tulsa King.

Even in the earliest days of Renner's recovery from his January 1 accident, he was busy promoting Mayor of Kingstown's second season premiere, which was on January 15, on social media.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.