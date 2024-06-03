Jeremy Renner talks recovery, and teases a book about it, to 'emmy' magazine

The latest cover of the magazine emmy features Jeremy Renner, and inside, he shares his thoughts on his mending from the snowplow accident that nearly killed him on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Oscar-nominated star says, "The recovery was a lot quicker than anybody anticipated," noting,

"I think my instincts kicked in, and my body was able to support it."

He also thanked his support system, both in his family and in Hollywood, with the star getting a standing ovation from cast and crew when he returned to the Mayor of Kingstown set earlier in 2024.

That show's producer Taylor Sheridan marveled at the Marvel star's ability to get back in the saddle as the show's fixer, Mike McClusky. "Jeremy's commitment to his recovery is identical to his commitment to creating a character, which is to say, complete immersion."

Sheridan adds, "The distinction is, there is no requirement to overcome debilitating pain while creating a character."

Renner waved off his stunt double on the first day, for a scene in which Mike jumps a pair of bad guys from behind. "It was pretty encouraging for everybody and gave me a lot of confidence as a man and as a performer," Renner said.

The actor and musician, whose EP Love and Titanium helped him share his emotional journey since the accident, also teased that he intends to write a book about what he's learned.

"I want to get out the words while they're still in me," he tells emmy. "I want to share what happened, and I think it can help a lot of people looking for peace. I don't want anyone to feel alone. I can't wait to see what's revealed to myself while I do it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.