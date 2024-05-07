Jeremy Renner is "coming out stronger" as 'Mayor of Kingstown' shooting draws to an end

Paramount+

By Stephen Iervolino

On his Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy Renner posted a smiling photo taken behind the scenes of the third season of his acclaimed Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown.

"We’ve been here in Pittsburgh, Pa for the entire year so far," Renner said. "Our end is near bestowing a new beginning for the fans."

The actor, who suffered a near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023, added, "I'm tired , but coming out of this stronger than I came in . Thank you all for the love and support. See you June 2."

Recently, Renner's Kingstown co-star Michael Beach told ABC Audio that the twice-Oscar-nominated actor "needs a little more breaks" on set post-accident.

"He's always got to exercise. He's got to stretch. He's got special chairs to sit in and stuff like that," Beach explained. However, considering how recently his accident was, Beach added, "To see the things that he can do is incredible."

As Renner's post mentioned, Mayor of Kingstown returns to Paramount+ on June 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

