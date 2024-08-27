Jeremy Allen White is training his voice to play Bruce Springsteen

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is getting ready to play The Boss.

The actor, who has been cast to play Bruce Springsteen in the new movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, reveals in the latest issue of GQ that he's working on getting the voice right to play the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“I'm really lucky that there's sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars,” he says with a laugh. “I've got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.”

He also notes how fortunate he feels that Springsteen supports the film, sharing, “I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”

White's also been looking at old footage of Springsteen in preparation for the role.

“It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice,” he says. “That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing."

Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, follows Springsteen's efforts to make his solo album, Nebraska.

