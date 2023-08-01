Jennifer Lopez shares details of her 54th birthday party

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a "lil peek" into her 54th birthday party festivities.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer shared a series of photos and videos from the celebration via her "On the JLo" newsletter, noting it was hosted by her husband, Ben Affleck, and attended by "all the kids."

"Thank you all for the birthday love. Here's a lil peek into my party," she wrote. "Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!"

She continued, "I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!"

Among the videos she shared was one of her doing a photo shoot in a bikini and hat while being hyped up, and another of her in a white dress dancing on a table to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Lopez also shared a number of photos from her celebration, including some of her by or in the pool and a couple of her embracing Affleck.

"I always liked having my birthday in July!" she concluded the newsletter. "The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed."

Her official birth date is July 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.