Jennifer Lopez says Brie Larson's red carpet love was "overwhelming"

While walking the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, Jennifer Lopez was caught on camera meeting a very enthusiastic fan — who happened to be "overwhelmed" Oscar winner Brie Larson.

In the meeting caught by Entertainment Tonight, Larson was in tears, telling the recording artist and actress that seeing her in Selena "made me want to be an actor."

"Don't make me cry!" Lopez said as the pair embraced.

To Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lopez talked about the viral moment, saying, "It brings tears to my eyes now because it's very moving."

"You give your heart and soul to this when you're an artist," Lopez continued. "I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me."

JLo said of the random meeting, "When I was looking at Brie and I saw her and I was just staring in her eyes because she was so locked in with me and just like, 'I have wanted to tell you this for so long.' I saw myself, I saw myself and I saw the little girl, and to think that I did that for somebody was really, really overwhelming."

Lopez added, "I don't think I ever imagined that I would have an experience like that with somebody who is so talented, and who I watch their movies, and who ... is kind of in a way, my contemporary, even to feel that way and ... to be so kind to express it, too."

Jennifer said the moment meant "probably even more [to me] than it did to her."

