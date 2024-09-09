James Earl Jones, actor known for his powerful, rich voice, has passed away at 93 years old

James Earl Jones, the actor known for his rich, resonant voice, and portrayal of Star Wars’ Darth Vader, The Lion King’s Mufasa, as well as King Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America and Mr. Mertle in the Sandlot, has passed away at the age of 93. According to his rep, he was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
He first discovered his “voice” in high school when asked to recite a poem written by himself in front of his class. His approach to every character he portrayed, mixed in with his booming voice created some powerful figures that will never be forgotten in modern-day cinema.
