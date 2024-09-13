It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year With TSO

Al Pitrelli 2011 Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Johnnie Walker)

By Ann Kelly

It is! Tickets for Trans-Siberian Ochestra’s tour, bringing an ALL-NEW version of The Lost Christmas Eve - the final chapter of TSO’s Christmas trilogy are now on sale. TSO will take the state Sunday, December 15th for two shows, and as always, make more than generous charitable donations.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Tampa in time for the holiday season

Over the years, those donations have added up to more than $20 million dollars and the 20th Anniversary Of The Lost Christmas Eve will bring back so many holiday memories! I had the chance to catch up with founder, music director and guitarist Al Pitrelli to see how things are going, and what we’ll see onstage this time around.

Al Pitrelli

By the way, we’re already feeling the spirit on Tampa Bay’s Official Christmas Music Station with free tickets! Click here and we’ll take if from there.

Ann-Ventures



©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!