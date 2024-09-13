It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year With TSO

It is! Tickets for Trans-Siberian Ochestra’s tour, bringing an ALL-NEW version of The Lost Christmas Eve - the final chapter of TSO’s Christmas trilogy are now on sale. TSO will take the state Sunday, December 15th for two shows, and as always, make more than generous charitable donations.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Tampa in time for the holiday season

Over the years, those donations have added up to more than $20 million dollars and the 20th Anniversary Of The Lost Christmas Eve will bring back so many holiday memories! I had the chance to catch up with founder, music director and guitarist Al Pitrelli to see how things are going, and what we’ll see onstage this time around.

Al Pitrelli

