It's A Girl, Just In Time For Earth Day

Monday, April 22nd is Earth Day, and there many ways to commemorate the day, starting this weekend. Those include EcoFest at MOSI and SCUBAnauts International literally taking a dive for a coastal cleanup But there’s one thing that is What’s Good In Tampa Bay that I want to talk with you about.

Ann-Ventures Luna the orangutan gives birth via C-Section (Howard Lin)

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, there’s a new resident. But this baby could help save a species. A critically endangered female Bornean Orangutan was born to mom Luna by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13th weighing in at three pounds, four ounces. Everyone is doing fine, and while Luna is recovering from her surgery she can still see, and smell her newborn and will be reunited when the time is right. No, there is no name for the newborn yet, but I’ll let you know how that will happen down the line.

Ann-Ventures Luna the orangutan gives birth via C-Section (Jesse Adair)

The birth is all part of Busch Gardens participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP) to ensure the welfare and future prosperity of this newborn and her species. The Bornean Orangutan is the third largest ape species, and the largest arboreal, or tree dwelling, ape species. The Bornean Orangutan is listed at critically endangered status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). So with another female added to the group at Busch Gardens, the news is good for the future.

Dove Daily Update Luna the orangutan gives birth via C-Section (Jesse Adair)

You won’t be able to see Luna and her baby for now but you can follow their progress with the rest of the family at Busch Gardens on all social media, including Facebook and Instagram. To hear my interview with Dr Peter Black, Senior Veterinarian and Zoo Curator Kayla Wendzel please click here. Congratulations to everyone at Busch Gardens!

Ann-Ventures









©2024 Cox Media Group