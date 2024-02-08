It’s A Fair Weekend

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast is picture-perfect for opening weekend at the Florida State Fair, which of course will mean plenty of traffic anywhere near the State Fairgrounds in Tampa. There are plenty of special days and events, which you can check out yourself here.

For a super weekend, there are also plenty of ways to support local charities and one of those is the Suncoast Animal League at The Puppy Bowl Tail-Gate Pawty and FunRaiser. The game plane at HOB in Dunedin includes their own Puppy Bowl XIX for the benefit of the Suncoast Animal League! It’s another chance to get a professional photo of your pet on the Gridiron, raffles and ‘pick-the-winners” prizes!

it’s the last “gasp” for Gasparilla parades this weekend, with the Knight Parade led by WWE superstar Ric Flair as grand marshal for the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago “Knight Parade”. It’s free, but get there early to find a parking space. The parade kicks off at 7 pm on East 7th Avenue.

This weekend is also last call to get the beads over to the Florida Aquarium. Drop off those beads collected during Gasparilla at the Aquarium for recycling. Supporters of this Bead-Free Bay initiative will receive 50 percent off one adult general admission ticket for every five-gallon bucket of recycled beads delivered to the Aquarium. The promotion is available January 20 through February 11, 2024.

Don’t forget to add a little more exercise to the weekend before the big game with a stroll on the boardwalk in your favorite park, and to make up for all the markets cancelled by inclement weather, we have a spectacular forecast! Tampa Bay Markets always a great list, so find one close to you. Grab the wagon, sunscreen water and canvas bags and enjoy!

