It Never Really Left

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Cafe con leche

By Ann Kelly

Be honest. When it come’s to anything pumpkin spice, it’s always there in one form or another. So here’s where you can indulge when it feels like 110 degrees in the shade. Yeah, that’s fall in Tampa Bay.

First up would be Starbucks introducing a few new products this year with Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. The “menu” was leaked a few weeks ago, with an official launch date of one week from today on the 24th.

Dunkin’ unveils fall menu items (Dunkin' Donuts/Dunkin' Donuts)

Then it’s Dunkin’ who reportedly will have all the fall menu items available with their Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin bakery line-up, as well as the Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

Familiar flavor: Oreo is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice cookies for the first time in five years. (Oreo)

There are plenty of other chains with similar menus, but for my beloved local shops, I want to just walk in the door and ask for something similar, and I can. Do we rush the seasons? Sure, but something that brings back warm memories can’t be a bad thing, can it? So here’s what I’d like you to do. Tag me using @1055thedove on Instagram or Facebook and tell me what your fav coffee shop is doing so we can show them a little love. You can also send an Open Mic on the Dove app to join in.

I’m not quite ready to say Happy Halloween quite yet, but go ahead and pass me the pumpkin spice!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“For me, it’s all about the feeling you get when you smell pumpkin spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, gingerbread, and spruce.” - Taylor Swift

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

'

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

