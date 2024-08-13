Is The Party Over For Pumpkin Spice?

It’s never too early for anything pumpkin spice, but it’s not at the top of the list right now. Try fourth place! This poll shows the top fall flavors as cinnamon in first place, with 39% call it their favorite fall flavors. Then at number two it’s salted caramel with 37%, candy apple (my fav) at 36% and then comes pumpkin spice with only 32% calling it their favorite. But since it’s only the middle of August, let’s see where things land in a few weeks.

Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte (Dunkin')

For Chuck E. Cheese fans there’s a new way to enjoy for more for less. Like you need another subscription plan, but here’s the deal. There are three tiers with Gold, Silver, and Bronze, and the cheapest one comes in at $7.99 per month, and there’s also $11.99 a month and $29.99 a month. Would you?

Chuck E Cheese's NEWARK, CA - JANUARY 16: A sign is posted in front of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on January 16, 2014 in Newark, California. CEC Entertainment, operator of 577 kid-themed restaurants, announced today that it has agreed to be purchased by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $1.3 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan)

“Pumpkin spice lattes are eggnog for morning people.” — John Oliver

