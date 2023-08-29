Is Oscar winner Mira Sorvino headed to 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Officially, ABC is mum on the matter until the cast is revealed on Wednesday, September 13, but Entertainment Tonight says Mira Sorvino will be joining the forthcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

The actress, seen recently in the sleeper blockbuster drama The Sound of Freedom and who won an Academy Award for Woody Allen's 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, will purportedly be strapping on her dancing shoes for season 32 this fall.

Again, while nothing's official, it's pretty easy to imagine DWTS' producers having Mira recreate her epic dance scene opposite Lisa Kudrow and Alan Cumming in the beloved 1997 comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

The three-way dance was set to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" — and while the performance drew applause from their classmates in the scene and remains a fan favorite, it begs the question what Dancing's judges would have made of the interpretive dance.

