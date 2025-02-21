Innie and Outie characters are 'on a collision course' in new episode of Apple TV+'s 'Severance'

(SPOILER ALERT) Episode six of Severance season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, and it offers further developments in the relationships between characters whose Innie and Outie worlds have been colliding all season.

Severance follows workers at the mysterious Lumon Industries who've voluntarily undergone a "severance" —while at work, they have no knowledge or memory of their non-work lives and vice versa. But this season, we've seen crossover between the "Innies" — the workers — and their "Outies," i.e. who they are in the "real world."

Zach Cherry's Dylan has gotten a chance to meet his Outie's wife, who he didn't know existed until season 1's finale. Their relationship progresses in episode six, and Cherry tells ABC Audio it's a "unique story."

"There's this almost love triangle with one guy and his wife and his Innie and his Outie," he says. "It was also a lot of fun to learn more about Dylan on the outside world and then watch how the Innie learning about himself affects him on the inside. ... It was great to get to kind of open that up this season."

Episode six also brings developments in the "love triangle" between Adam Scott's Mark S. and Britt Lower's dual role of Helly and her Outie, Helena Eagan, daughter of Lumon's CEO.

Lower tells ABC Audio that Helena's unexpected behavior this season toward Mark is easier to understand when you see her with her father, as we did in season 1.

"I think a lot can be extrapolated from that relationship and how isolating Helena's upbringing must have been," she notes. "Being indoctrinated by this company that has almost cult-like rituals."

"It makes a lot of sense that her Innie, her inner child, would have this kind of really alive rebellion within her," she adds. "And that the two sides of them are now on a collision course."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.