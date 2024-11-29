Info To Go Weekend Edition

It’s the most wonderful weekend of the year! We kick if off with Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday, and the chance to show your love and support for so many groups. Let’s start off with the Suncoast Animal League Saturday for the “Alumni Event” at the Suncoast Animal League Community Center from 11am-2pm. 1014 Ohio Ave., Palm Harbor, Parking: corner of 11th & Illinois. This event is a substitute for losing their annual Dogtoberfest event this year because of the cleanup from the hurricanes. Please RSVP today to Alumni@suncoasanimalleague.org.

Ann-Ventures SAL Alumni Event

This may be the biggest event of its kind in the US! Shopapalooza is back and bigger than ever with 350+ local businesses coming together for a massive holiday market at Vinoy Park. The event also features outdoor food halls, live entertainment, activities, food trucks, beer and wine garden, and a glamorous seating lounge. Saturday and Sunday with free admission 10am–5pm

Ann-Ventures Shopalalooza is back!

At the Tampa Theatre, holiday classics on the big screen and sing along to festive carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer before select shows. This week, sing-along WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954) at 3pm Sunday

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town runs daily through January 5, 2025. featuring rides on fan-favorite attractions, including the Christmastime debut of the all-new Phoenix Rising. Guests can enjoy beloved holiday experiences like Santa’s North Pole Experience, the Holly Jolly Express, and dazzling shows such as Christmas on Ice. Seasonal treats, exclusive shopping, and special photo ops make Christmas Town a cherished tradition for families and friends. Christmas Town is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass. For more information, guests can visit ChristmasTown.com.

Ann-Ventures

The Florida Aquarium kicks off its new holiday event: YuleTides at The Florida Aquarium. This immersive experience is inspired by coastal holiday traditions from around the world. Guests can take photos with Santa at Santa’s Wharf, stroll through the Tree Trail, listen to ocean-themed renditions of holiday classics by the Coralers, and enjoy holiday-themed treats and activities. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FLaquarium.org.

Ann Ventures

