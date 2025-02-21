Info To Go From Sunrise To Sunset

Cooler weather and you have free time....let’s do this!

Catch some of the prettiest sunsets in Tampa Bay in Dunedin tonight at Piper on the Pier! Join everyone at Bon Appétit Restaurant and with a Dunedin Piper filling the air with bagpipe melodies. Begins 20 minutes before sunset.

Ann-Ventures Sunset

Localtopia is Saturday in Williams Park in St Pete, the largest “Community Celebration of All Things Local.” The 2025 festival will showcase over 300 independent businesses and community organizations. In addition to Williams Park, 3rd St between 1st and 3rd Avenues will closed as well as 2nd Ave between 2nd and 4th Streets.

The Annual St. Petersburg Seafood and Music Festival is back, bringing delicious food, live music, and family fun to Vinoy Park Friday through Sunday.

Ybor Chamber’s Fiesta Day is a free event with food, arts and crafts, live music, and more commemorating the Cuban, Italian, Spanish, Jewish and German immigrants that settled in Ybor City in the late 1800s. Seventh Avenue is will be closed to traffic. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Cookie season FILE PHOTO: Two varieties of Girl Scout Cookies will be retired after this year. (sheilaf2002 - stock.adobe.com)

The 48th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend is Saturday and Sunday. The two-day health & fitness expo is free and open to the public.

And I would never forget this - it’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend!

Ann Ventures





©2025 Cox Media Group