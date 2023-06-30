'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' snags solid preview treasure

Lucasfilm

By Stephen Iervolino

Indy swung back into theaters in previews Thursday evening, June 29, and his final cinematic adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, snagged some box office gold.

The movie from director James Mangold and, of course, starring Harrison Ford earned a reported $7.2 million, around the higher end of estimates, according to Deadline; a take of anywhere from $6.6 million to $7.5 million was predicted.

The trade also points out that the sneaks were better than those for action pictures with older leading men, with Daniel Craig being 53 when 2021's No Time To Die opened with $6.3 million in previews, and Tom Cruise's $6 million haul from Mission: Impossible – Fallout's soft open in 2018, when Cruise was 55 years old.

For the record, Dial of Destiny's leading man Ford turns 81 on July 13.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was produced by Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of ABC News' parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!