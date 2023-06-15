'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere features John Williams performance and more

At the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday, June 14, fans and stars in attendance at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny got a special show before the show.

Oscar-winning composer John Williams, along with an orchestra, performed selections of the new movie's score, live.

Steven Spielberg, the director of all the Indiana Jones movies except this last chapter, which was directed by James Mangold, introduced the maestro to a standing ovation.

Williams led the musicians through several compositions from the new film, including its main title theme, as well as "Helena's Theme," the song Williams wrote for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's heroine.

Earlier on the red carpet, there was a sweet moment when newly-minted Everything Everywhere Oscar winner -- and former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star -- Ke Huy Quan surprised his former co-star Harrison Ford as he was giving an interview.

Quan sneaked up behind the star, animatedly hopping towards him, before placing his hand on Ford's shoulder to get his attention. This led to a warm hug between the two, with Quan kissing him on the cheek and calling him "Dr. Jones."

Smiling, Ford thundered, "You're all grown up!" to the guy who played sidekick Short Round as a kid.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters June 30, from Lucasfilm, which like ABC News is a subsidiary of Disney.

