"I'm officially a Swiftie!" 'Yellowstone' lead Kevin Costner jumps on the Taylor bandwagon

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale and Stephen Iervolino

While his Yellowstone alter ego John Dutton is happily a throwback to the early days, Kevin Costner has proudly joined a modern pop star's fandom.

The Oscar winner was just one of the many, many celebrities who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during its six-night stand in Los Angeles, and he came away duly impressed.

Posting a series of photos and videos from the show, the actor wrote, "My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

Costner, who's also a musician and leads his own band, Modern West, added, "I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I'm officially a Swiftie!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!