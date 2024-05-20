'IF' tops the box office with a less-than-friendly $35 million debut

Paramount Pictures

By George Costantino

John Krazinski's live-action CGI fantasy comedy IF topped the domestic box office with an estimated $35 million opening weekend -- slightly below the $40 million it was expected to take in.

The film -- starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming, and featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper and George Clooney -- is about a girl who can see people's imaginary friends. It opened in France and Belgium last week. After expanding to more international markets this weekend, it added an estimated $20 million, for total earnings of $59 million worldwide.

Last week's number one film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, dropped to second place, earning an estimated $26 million, pushing its North American tally past $100 million. It also took in an estimated $40.6 million overseas, for a total global haul of $237.5 million.

Third place went to the horror film The Strangers: Chapter 1, which beat expectations with an estimated $12 million North American debut.

The Fall Guy took fourth place, delivering an estimated $8.1 million at the domestic box office, for a three-week total of $63 million. Internationally, the Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt-led action film collected an estimated $7.2 million, for a worldwide total of $64.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Challengers, with an estimated $2.9 million in North America. As of Sunday evening, it held a narrow lead over the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. The latter earned an estimated $2.85 million in its opening weekend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!