If It’s Not The Cold...

Our up-and-down El Nino winter is still producing odd weather and this week is no exception. So those weekends plans might want to keep the outdoor stuff for Saturday with a strong chance for rain Sunday. So here’s what you might want to include...

PRO BOWL IN ORLANDO

With two Bucs now on the roster, a trip over to catch the fun might be something to think about. You can catch the action online, on TV or in person. Here’s what you need to know about parking and tickets.

Ann-Ventures Celebrate Denali's Five Year "Gotcha" Day

GOTCHA!

Sure, you might need an umbrellas but who cares! This Sunday from 11 am - 2 pm at Woof Gang Bakery in Dunedin, this is a very special fund raiser, celebrating the amazing Denali’s 5 year gotcha day anniversary! Denali. It was an intense effort to save her life after a terrible domestic abuse situation, and it was the love and group effort of the Suncoast Animal League and so many more that saved her life. Join mom Karey Burk and indulge with a treat from the Tampa Bay Mobile Espresso Cart which will donate 25% of all sales at the event back to Suncoast Animal League. For a special portrait of your rescue from Hello Hound, reserve your spot now; it’s $50 (with 100% of that going to Suncoast Animal League) you will get a fully edited flower themed portrait of your dog — flower crowns will be supplied and pups can wear them on their head or around their neck, whatever is most comfy for your pooch.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Axum Coffee, Winter Garden

WEEKEND MARKETS

The first weekend of the month brings Vintage Marche back down in the Skyway Marina District with the first dibs look on Friday for a small fee, and it’s free the rest of the weekend. It’s a timeless treasure hunt that’s inside! This could be the place to find a unique present for Valentine’s Day, or for yourself.

Start the weekend early with the Sunset Market Thursday night at Midtown Tampa, from 6 to 10 pm. Head down to Midtown Commons, located at 3654 Midtown Dr, Tampa.

Also from Tampa Bay Markets, there’s Madeira Beach Wednesday Market from 10 am - 2 pm at 15000 Madeira Way, the fan favorite Dunedin Downtown Market, Friday and Saturday, 2.3 from 9 am - 2 pm at Pioneer Park, the Fresh Market at Wiregrass, Saturday, 2.3 from 10 am to 2 pm, The Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village, Sunday, from 10 am to 3 pm, in Hyde Park Village, then the Sunday Market St. Pete, Sunday, 2.4, 10am - 2pm, at St Pete High School. That’s one of the newest to check out and show your love for local businesses.

coffee

RUNS AND FUN

There are also a couple of runs to get into with the very Instagrammable Cupid’s Undie Run with a unique dress code of red underwear or boxers for this fun 1-mile run that wraps up with a dance party for local charities. Entry fee is $40. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. The fun begins at Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill, 1320 Central Ave in St Pete.

Glow in the Park: is brought to you by Healthy St. Pete with a 5K run and 1-mile walk. To keep you motivated they include glow games for an entry fee from $10-$30. That happens from 5-9 p.m. Saturday in North Straub Park, Fifth Avenue NE and Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg.

So what else is up? You tell me at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com and include pics and details. Enjoy the weekend and for more on the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, keep the app handy at @1055thedove.

