Iced Coffee Hack

Ice is nice. Iced creamy coffee is better! I wish I could lay personal claim to this hot weather hack but you’re going to love it.
The next time you get coffee at the drive-through that also has soft-serve cones, try this. Plop the soft serve into the cup, stir and enjoy. Rich, creamy and it’s not going to dribble down your arm like a cone would!
Anything cold is what we want in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen and if you have a few pass those along by tagging me on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
May the cold brew be with you - Ann Kelly
