"I don't like fame": HBO drops trailer to new documentary 'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes'

One of Hollywood's most iconic leading ladies, Elizabeth Taylor, takes center stage in a new HBO Original documentary, a trailer for which just dropped.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes debuts Aug. 3 and "allows Elizabeth Taylor's own voice to narrate her story, inviting audiences to rediscover not just a mega star of Hollywood's Golden Age but a complex woman who navigated lifelong fame, personal identity, and public scrutiny on a global stage from early childhood."

Taylor died in 2011 at 79 years old.

The network continues, "Through newly recovered interviews with Taylor and unprecedented access to the movie star’s personal archive, the film reveals the complex inner life and vulnerability of the Hollywood legend while also challenging audiences to recontextualize her achievements and her legacy."

Taylor is heard via recently unearthed audio from a 1964 interview, and director Nanette Burstein also had "extraordinary access to personal photos, home movies, archival interviews, and news footage." The project is "illustrated with clips from the iconic roles that mirror her real-life challenges and triumphs."

The Lost Tapes "offers an unprecedented window into the life of a woman who defied the era's expectations, ultimately found peace within herself, and who cemented her legacy by turning the tables on her own fame by becoming a fierce activist and advocate for the LGBTQ community."

Alongside Elizabeth Taylor, the documentary features the voices of Debbie Reynolds, Richard Burton, Roddy McDowall, George Hamilton, and others who knew and worked with the star.

