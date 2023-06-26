Human remains found by hikers in California where actor Julian Sands went missing in January

Courtesy San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department

By Kevin Shalvey and Stephen Iervolino

Hikers made a grim discovery in the Mount Baldy Wilderness Area in California on Saturday, June 24, in an area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January.

The San Bernardino County sheriff said human remains were found around 10 a.m. Saturday, and the hikers contacted the authorities. "The decedent was transported to the Coroner's Office, pending positive identification," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Identification should be completed within a week, the release said.

Sands, 65, went missing after embarking on a hike; his car was located in a parking area a short time after his family reported him missing on January 13.

Fellow adventurers reported increasingly treacherous conditions on Mount Baldy at the time.

Snow and wind hampered the search for the actor, known for his work in Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas, after he went missing. Authorities say they spent more than 500 hours scouring the area for signs of the actor, and "eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area" looking for him.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office search resumed last week with helicopters, drones and volunteers on the ground.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!