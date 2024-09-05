Hugh Jackman thanks a team of people for his Wolverine body

To a shirtless photo of his Deadpool & Wolverine body that he posted to Instagram, Hugh Jackman voiced over a lengthy thank-you to a team of people who helped get him into superhero shape.

"Yeah, I had to turn up, and yeah, I had to do those deadlifts and I had to eat those meals," he allowed, but gave the flowers to eight people.

Those included Beth Lewis, who has been his trainer for five years, not just for the film but his performances on Broadway and for an arena tour. He called her the "quarterback for this whole thing."

Also getting thanks were Michael Ryan, who trained with Hugh since the actor was 20. Jackman also named the people who cooked and delivered his meals, which were tailored to his excessive training, for more than a year and a half.

Also getting a shout-out was a colleague named Whitney, whose job it was to "lube" up the star and make his skin glisten on set.

Co-star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy also got praise, as did the movie's assistant director, who made the final reveal of that body — during the movie's climax where Wolverine's shirt is conveniently blown off — go as smoothly as possible.

"I would not have achieved that result without them," a "grateful" Jackman expressed about them all.

