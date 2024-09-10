How Sweet It Is

There’s a Halloween costume that looks good enough to eat from Walmart if you need something for you and a couple friends - Couples S’mores Costume. It’s not expensive, just $26.97. The company that came up with this one does other foodie type costumes.

Candy

Then there’s this. If you didn’t like candy corn before, this won’t help. Brach’s has come up with a candy corn themed suite but only at two Great Wolf Lodge locations. The first is in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania and one in Gurnee, Illinois. How much will this set you back? $349 per night, and reservations are available here.

If you think it’s too soon for Halloween, please. I’ve already seen Christmas items out there!

