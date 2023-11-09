Holiday Table Inflation

There are many in Tampa Bay that will not be able to put out the usual holiday spread this year thanks to inflation, and that’s why The Dove is back to Feed The Bay for Metropolitan Ministries with a live broadcast kicking off at 5 am with me, and Kristy Knight taking over at 3 pm. The cost of feeding a family of four gets higher and higher every year, which makes every donation critical. I talked to Justine Burke about what those specific needs are, and please take a few minutes to listen. If you can join us for the day at the Dale Mabry at 275 and Dale Mabry in Tampa on Friday, Nov. 17th, bring the kind of things you’d like to see on your own holiday table. Everything from frozen turkeys to stuffing, gravy and all the fixings. Drop those off, but if you’re not able to come in person, please consider making a donation now here.

Turkey Turkey (Pixabay)

There are ways to save on your own groceries with many stores, including Walmart, doing their best to lower prices. Walmart has gotten creative with two ways to save on a holiday meal - cook your own, or ready to go. Check here to see if this works for you. By the way, Walmart will be closed Thanksgiving day, and I’m sure they won’t be the only ones.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen The Tampa Soulwalk Community Cookbook call for entries

There’s also still time to immortalize that treasured family recipe in the Tampa Soulwalk Cookbook. It’s all about community as the city of Tampa’s Soulwalk begins a new project with their Community Cookbook. I talked with Senior Executive Aide for the Tampa PD Ida Walker and Robin Nigh, Arts and Cultural Affairs Manager on this tasty new project. You can submit your recipes by Friday, Dec 1st to tampa.gov/soulwalk.

Reopened at Disney Springs

What desserts will be leading the way to calorie town? Oh, the usual of course with pumpkin pie, and southern staples like sweet potato pie, hummingbird cake and apple pie. But if you have something out of the ordinary you can share in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, send the recipe and a picture along to Ann.Kelly@cmg.com. My favorite will always be pumpkin pie, but after one slice of hummingbird cake at Art Smith’s Homecoming at Disney Springs, I am a big fan!

WDUV The Dove Christmas Banner WDUV The Dove Christmas Banner

Remember, send me those recipes and have a happy holiday season from 105.5 The Dove, with Tampa Bay’s Continuous Christmas Favorites!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





















©2023 Cox Media Group