Holiday Happenings

DOGTOBERFEST

This weekend, the Suncoast Animal League takes over Highlander Park in Dunedin for Dogtoberfest, and a full day of events that begins with the Ride For the Animals and concludes with (drum roll please) The Running of the Wieners. Even if you’re not ready to adopt, you can visit with many rescue groups along for the day, find out how to become a volunteer or foster and take a trip the the Shoppe. Join me Saturday from 11 am - 7 pm.

Dogtoberfest!

FEED THE BAY

Our annual event for Metropolitan Ministries returns Friday, Nov 17th from 5 am to 7 pm, at the Walmart on Dale Mabry just off 275. Every donation counts more than ever, so please take a moment to drop off food to assist our neighbors in need in Tampa Bay. $50 will feed a family of four. If you can’t join in person you can also make a donation online.

Feed The Bay!

ICE AT GAYLORD PALMS

This invigorating holiday tradition returns starting Nov 17th at Gaylord Palms Resort. It’s a phenomenal, one-of-a-kind experience with the theme of a “Charlie Brown Christmas” this year, all carved out of ice! We’re also giving you the chance to win a prize package. The package includes: 2-night stay at Gaylord Palms Orlando (Florida view room for up to a family of 4), Entrance tickets to ICE!, $100 resort credit along with applicable taxes, resort fees and self-parking for one vehicle. Value of package is approximately $1,400. Valid 11/17/23 through 12/30/23, based on availability. “Ice” is open through Jan 3rd.

ICE! returns (Gaylord Palms/Gaylord Palms)

HYDE PARK HOLIDAYS

South Tampa’s Hyde Park Village will have a special event Thursday, November 16 from 5pm-9pm. A tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7p, and a portion of revenue from the evening will benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, which helps critically ill children realize life-changing wishes. This Holiday Extravaganza will be big, so come early to find a parking space.

Hyde Park Village Tree Lighting Ceremony

RIVER OF LIGHTS

Here’s a chance to check out the lights from the Hillsborough River. The Pirate Water Taxi is back, hosting the River of Lights cruise. Make those reservations for trips on November 26, December 3, December 10, December 17, and December 24.

Pirate Water Taxi (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

V.O.G’S AND EGGNOG

Now here’s a unique one coming to Weedon Island, just off Gandy Blvd in St Petersburg. Saturday, December 2nd it’s V.O.G.s and Eggnog to create Vertical Oyster Gardens and enjoying some holiday refreshments including cookies, hot chocolate, and, of course, eggnog. Check things out at weedonislandpreserve.

Snow falls in Western Washington in December Western Washington has gotten a good dose of snow

For more events including concerts, check the Dove Events Guide, and send me your suggestions at Kelly, Ann.Kelly@cmg.com. Happy Holidays from 105.5 The Dove, Tampa Bay’s Continuous Christmas Favorites!

