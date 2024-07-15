Hold The Bleu Cheese!

Cauliflower “Wings” – crispy Buffalo-style cauliflower served with bleu cheese, celery and carrot sticks.

By Ann Kelly

I happen to love a good, stinky cheese. But I would never have thought it did this. If you’re as sick of mosquito bites as we all are this time of year, avoid stinky cheeses, beer and bananas which are supposed to attract them. Who knew? I thought it was just setting food on Honeymoon Island trails in the summer that rang their little doorbells.

CDC sounds alarm over mosquito-borne illnesses this summer

Food and Wine also has a few more thoughts on what might be bringing them your way. A food or dessert that has floral notes can, but don’t lose hope. Natural repellents to make the little buggers leave you alone include basil, sage, rosemary, grapefruit, and anything with garlic or onions. Those last few work well on anyone you might want to get close to.

The best way to avoid them. Never leave the house! But that’s just summer in Tampa Bay.

Ann-Ventures


©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!