Hold The Bleu Cheese!

I happen to love a good, stinky cheese. But I would never have thought it did this. If you’re as sick of mosquito bites as we all are this time of year, avoid stinky cheeses, beer and bananas which are supposed to attract them. Who knew? I thought it was just setting food on Honeymoon Island trails in the summer that rang their little doorbells.

CDC sounds alarm over mosquito-borne illnesses this summer

Food and Wine also has a few more thoughts on what might be bringing them your way. A food or dessert that has floral notes can, but don’t lose hope. Natural repellents to make the little buggers leave you alone include basil, sage, rosemary, grapefruit, and anything with garlic or onions. Those last few work well on anyone you might want to get close to.

The best way to avoid them. Never leave the house! But that’s just summer in Tampa Bay.

Ann-Ventures





©2024 Cox Media Group