Henry Cavill expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

By Carson Blackwelder

Henry Cavill is going to be a dad — no, make that a super dad.

The Man of Steel actor, 40, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, Good Morning America confirmed.

Cavill first opened up about becoming a father while speaking to press at the premiere of his new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, on Monday.

"I'm very excited about it," he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "Natalie and I are both very excited."

Speaking to E! News at the star-studded event, Cavill shared what a date night for him and Viscuso typically looks like.

"We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range. Obviously not now -- but previously," he said, alluding to her pregnancy.

Cavill and Viscuso made their public debut as a couple at the premiere of his film Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022.

Since then, she has joined him at the premieres of his Netflix series The Witcher in June and his film Argylle in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!