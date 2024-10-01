Help After Helene

By Ann Kelly

It’s tough to find someone who hasn’t been affected by Helene in one way or another, mentally or physically. But we as a family at Cox Media Group know we need to act and make a difference. This Wednesday, we will come together for Hope After Helene #tampabaystrong and work with Metropolitan Ministries.

The money raised stays right here in Tampa Bay. We want to fill fridges, put the lights back on and more. With your donation here, families in need can breathe a little easier. When I feel helpless, doing something for someone else gives me such a sense of satisfaction.

It doesn’t have to be much, and if you’re the one in need, check that page for more resources. I’ll kick things off just before 6 am and we’ll keep it going through 7 pm. Thank for your help, and together we are #tampabaystrong.

