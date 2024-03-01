HBO's 'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord for season 2

On Friday, HBO announced four new cast members for the second season of its hit video game adaptation The Last of Us.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez has signed up as Manny, "a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most."

Marvel's Runaways veteran Ariela Barer will play Mel, "a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism."

The 100's Tati Gabrielle will star as Nora, "a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past," while A Honeymoon to Remember's Spencer Lord will play Owen, described as "a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate."

HBO confirmed in February that Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara had joined the cast of the second season of the hit post-apocalyptic series, on which her two sons incidentally work behind the scenes.

Season 2 of The Last of Us will debut on HBO in 2025.

