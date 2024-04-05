HBO announces casting for 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

L-R: Claffey, Ansell - HBO

By Stephen Iervolino

On Friday, HBO announced its two leads are set for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The forthcoming drama will be based on the characters Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg, featured in George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg books. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will play the respective characters in the show.

HBO teases, "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros: A young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell)."

The network continues, "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

