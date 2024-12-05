Happy Holi-Dog?

Sorry Sam’s Club. It’s a sold NO on this one. Just in time to send you straight to the antacids aisle, comes the HOLI-DOG. Brace yourself, this dog has toppings that include mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, Christmas cookies and candy canes. Can you find one around here? That’s no, so far they’re only at locations in New York City, Nashville and Dallas.

CHI-CHI-S reopening? Michael McDermott is determined to honor his family's legacy by combining the classic CHI-CHI’S restaurant experience with modern influences. (Hand-out/CHI-CHI’S™ Restaurants)

Who has fun memories of Chi-Chi’s? For those of you who don’t remember the chain that gave me my love of fried ice cream it may be on the way back thanks to Michael McDermott, son of the original owner, Marno McDermott. It’s a slow rollout starting with one location in Minnesota.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

