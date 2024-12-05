Happy Holi-Dog?

Two hot dogs with ketchup and mustard on parchment paper.
National Hot Dog Day FILE PHOTO: Wednesday marks National Hot Dog Day. (vxnaghiyev - stock.adobe.com)
By Ann Kelly

Sorry Sam’s Club. It’s a sold NO on this one. Just in time to send you straight to the antacids aisle, comes the HOLI-DOG. Brace yourself, this dog has toppings that include mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, Christmas cookies and candy canes. Can you find one around here? That’s no, so far they’re only at locations in New York City, Nashville and Dallas.

Chi-Chi's Michael McDermott

CHI-CHI-S reopening? Michael McDermott is determined to honor his family's legacy by combining the classic CHI-CHI’S restaurant experience with modern influences. (Hand-out/CHI-CHI’S™ Restaurants)

Who has fun memories of Chi-Chi’s? For those of you who don’t remember the chain that gave me my love of fried ice cream it may be on the way back thanks to Michael McDermott, son of the original owner, Marno McDermott. It’s a slow rollout starting with one location in Minnesota.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!