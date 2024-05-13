Halle Berry's Mother's Day posts raising eyebrows for more than one reason

When Halle Berry popped up on Instagram on Mother's Day, most of the attention became about her being nude on a balcony for the second time in two years.

The new photo showing the Oscar winner looking over her shoulder, her bare butt against a railing, was posted by musician Van Hunt, Berry's man since 2020. He said in the caption, "happy Mother's day from the bottom… of my heart. …oh s***, i wasn't s'posed to post that!"

Cheekily, Hunt added, "butt…u hav to admit thassa bada**… mutha right there!"

However, understandably lost in all that was Berry's own post, in which she specifically wished a Happy M-Day not to her own mother, Judith Hawkins, but her "beautiful mother-in-law, DJ," referring to Hunt's mother, Doris Edwards Drayton.

For the record, Berry and Hunt never confirmed they tied the knot.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the glorious mothers of the world and especially my beautiful mother-in-law, DJ!" Berry said. "You've come into our lives and brought the sunshine with you," Halle continued. "When you shower us with your pearls, we are instantly made better! We love you so very much."

Halle's followers immediately noticed "the not spoken shade," as one put it, as Halle's own mom wasn't depicted. Many weren't having it. "What about your mother??" asked one. "WHO IS THIS WOMAN?" another posted.

For her part, Drayton replied to Halle, "Happy Mother’s Day, daughter! The love and light that you bring to my life shines bright. You are a wonderful mother, friend and inspiration. My son loves you and so do I."

