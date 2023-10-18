Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on nepo baby debate: "It's kind of an ugly moniker"

Gwyneth Paltrow is weighing in on the nepo baby debate.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 51, opened up about the topic during a wide-ranging interview with Bustle, saying it's a "judgment that exists around kids of famous people" and calling it "an ugly moniker."

"But there's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do," she said. "Nobody rips on a kid who's like 'I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.'"

The Goop founder, who is the daughter of actors Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, continued, "The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music ... the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice."

Paltrow said she hopes that her kids — 19-year-old daughter Apple and 17-year-old son Moses — "always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody's going to think or say."

Elsewhere, Paltrow also says she never compares herself to other women — no matter the age.

She expresses, "I made a pact with myself to never measure myself against any other woman. So it's like: How do I feel? ... Do I like myself? What is my anxiety level? Am I strong?"

Paltrow continued, "Yeah, I'm bummed that my stomach is ... I had two babies and now, for some reason, at 51, it's like all the elasticity's going. But if I look at a 28-year-old model on Instagram and think my stomach's supposed to look like that, I'll just go into a depression. So I've really tried to divorce myself from that comparison."

